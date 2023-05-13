mother's day
A small, brown table sat in my parent’s kitchen for most of my adult life; this is where many of my troubles were resolved. I would sit at one end, and my mom would sit on the middle chair (because sometimes, my dad would sit on the other end). I would go there for late afternoon coffee nearly every day when my children were growing up. I was able to sit and drink a full cup of coffee without getting up five times; my mom filled in for me.

Throughout the years, this table and this specific chair was where I went to sometimes share happy news and, sometimes, to untangle many of life’s difficulties; she was always there and always listening. When my mother died, I thought about this special place, those times of complete release, of comfort and wondered how I could lose that, lose her; for in that moment, I did not think it could be possible.







