Berry Tales
Pam Shensky writes, "During my rendezvous with the moon, I thought of the changes and by the time you are 69, there are many. I am commemorating these nostalgic thoughts with a repost of one of my favorite retail establishments in New Iberia, The Cottage."

One recent night, while waiting and then watching the full moon rise, I thought how constant the cycle of the moon, the habits of animals, and the presence and behavior of nature.

Perhaps that is why I love the moon so much … nothing changes ‘up there.’ I can always count on its beauty to shine upon the Earth no matter what is going on ‘down here.’



