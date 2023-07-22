fire
It's hot and sometimes the backyard gets hotter.

I am trusting Mother Nature knows what she is doing, but I wish she would ‘chill’ just a bit. I suppose this heat is doing to us what the extreme cold does to our northern neighbors … forces, those who can, to stay inside for much of the day.

I do go outside throughout the day, however. I must. I have discovered that the early morning is my favorite time; it is mild and, if you look and listen, very active and amazing. I know where the sun rises and sometimes, I can find the moon setting, not now, however, for the crescent moon has long ago set when I am outside in the early morning.



