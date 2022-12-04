Shensky

Pam writes, "Hopefully, when the first signs of spring are here, I have seeds that I have sprouted indoors and a bit of soil to plant each little sapling."

Winter is near. I googled the word “Winter” and learned that it is an Old English word that means “wet and water.”

I must say, I was a bit disappointed with its lackluster meaning; it seemed so basic. Winter is, indeed, wet; it rains and snows in our hemisphere, but it does much more. Old Man Winter steals the sunlight and robs the earth of its greenness and fertility. Overnight he can turn our spaces into barrenness. Winter can be hard, but winter can also be beautiful.



Tags