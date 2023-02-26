shensky column
Breaux’s Pharmacy was on Jane Street. My mom stopped there sometimes to pick up quick school supplies. There were small cardboard boxes of pencils and Bic Pens and short stacks of Big Chief Tablets on the left, right after you walked in.

I am a bit late on the timing of this column, but I am going with the ‘better late than never’ concept.

It is just a simple column urged by a wandering thought and scripted with a few whispered words about the loss of a childhood community and a physical structure, Stein's Superette.



