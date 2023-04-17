pam
Dodging the late spring frosts, writer pam Shensky has managed to slowly put in her summer garden … a variety of peppers, heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, an assortment of herbs, Zinnias for Elizabeth’s summer cakes, and Milkweed for the monarchs and swallowtails.

Some days I feel a bit ‘off’. There is usually nothing terribly ‘wrong’, but it is, as though, I am out of alignment emotionally.

When I feel that way, I go outside and as I take my first step onto the patio, I feel like Dorothy landing in Oz, kind of.



