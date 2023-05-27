berry
Buy Now

With an American Flag in the background, Pam Shensky writes, "It is difficult, but we know there will be another summer, another visit, another time, and another little blue pool … not so for the families who have lost loved ones in service to our country."

 PAM SHENSKY PHOTO

I was fine, until I walked into the backyard and saw the little blue pool sitting there … empty. The blue ‘shark’ was empty also; his days of bubble making were suddenly suspended.

It was Thursday morning, very early, early enough to hear the morning birds and tranquil enough to know the neighborhood woodpecker was very busy having breakfast.







Tags