Summer is in full swing by now. The solace has occurred, the Full Buck Super Moon lit up the skies on July 3, and the United States of America turned another year old, as did I … another June has come and gone.

It is July now; the Dog Days are here, and the heat is turned on to its extreme. Mostly, I am indoors during the ‘heat of the day,’ but the very early mornings in mid-summer are wondrous, so I try to be ‘there.’



