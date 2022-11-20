Berry tales
Buy Now

The author writes, " I love the pile of citrus that will soon be on my kitchen counter after I harvest satsumas, Louisiana Sweets, Ruby Red Grapefruit, and blood oranges from my backyard."

 PAM SHENSKY

It will soon be Thanksgiving Day. I am in a faraway place from my childhood images caused by the vivid lyrics of an old New England poem, ”Over the meadow and through the woods to Grandmother’s house we go."

I am more into the image of 'where did 2022 go?' Weren’t we just taking down Christmas trees and getting excited about crawfish and King Cakes? I just cannot understand this sudden speed of time.



Tags