I was there for the Blue Moon. I had completed a day filled with the preciousness of Santiago. It was a day at the Children’s Museum and swinging in the park and eating noodles for lunch and blowing bubbles in the backyard; it was a day that was the best day. That night, the Full Moon rose in a clear West Texas sky and, in the most breathtaking way, closed the door on this special memory.

It was as if an old friend had followed me across Texas to Midland, making sure this near perfect day was capped off with ‘the light of the silvery moon.’



Tags