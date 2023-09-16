They shared four o’clock seeds and exchanged recipes, recipes that were written on slips of random notebook paper and the backs of old envelopes.

‘They’ were the women born during the Great Depression and lived much of their childhood through WWII. For many of you reading this, these women were your mothers. Sadly, it seems that generation, my mother’s generation, has begun to silently slip away. I can only hope that the lessons we have learned from the lives they lived will find its way into this modern world of virtuality and illusion.