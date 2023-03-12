berry tales
Buy Now

As columnist Pam Skensky writes about her kitchen, "This is where much of our lives happened. This is where food was prepared to keep us healthy." But it was so much more.

I am here, still. It is a favorite place, my kitchen. It is a place where I, now, realize life was most ‘real’ within the boundary of this ordinary room.

My kitchen is the same kitchen I raised my family in; not much has changed. The cabinets are still some shade of blueberry; now, cluttered with remnants of holiday cookie cutters and sippy cups.



Tags