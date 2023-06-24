I am choosing to republish this Sunday column from 2013, for now, 10 years later, in 2023, our beloved city park pool house is nothing but rubble and a long-ago memory. I somehow think I am not alone in feeling the sadness that the demolition of this childhood ‘destination’ holds; it symbolizes an end to an era of carefree, safe summer fun when moms and their children gathered and visited while kids ran free to swing and swim and 5 cents bought a Zero or Pay Day in a vending machine. That was then …

It was the summer of 1962, and I was signed up for swimming lessons at the City Park.







