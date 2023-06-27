The Berry Queens seek community funding for their 15th Berry Queens’ Ball and pageant at the Sliman Event Center Sep.15, following the creation of Berry Queens LLC.

The annual fundraising event sees members perform wacky and expressive shows in equally ostentatious outfits. Previously, money raised at the event was designated for the Berry Queen’s home construction projects alongside Habitat for Humanity, but according to Berry Queens president Jerre Borland, they plan to divide the money between different community projects.







