It’s been three months since the Rev. Don Bernard was installed as the new pastor for St. Edward Catholic Church, and the 29-year-old priest has been loving his assignment in Iberia Parish ever since.
The appointment, which took place in early August, ended a long stint in which St. Edward had gone without a permanent pastor. The appointment of Bernard to the parish will last for a term of six years.
Bernard, a Lafayette native, said that his assignments as a priest at St. Edward, as well as his previous tenure at St. Jude Catholic Church, have been “overwhelmingly blessed.” Bernard said he is ready and excited to continue his pastoral ministry in New Iberia.
Can you give a brief summary of your pastoral career and why you chose to enter into the priesthood?
I was ordained a priest in 2019 by Bishop Deshotel at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. What I love most about being a priest as being able to walk with people in a very high and also the very low points of their life. You truly feel as though you are a part of a great big family - the Church! Oh, I chose to enter the priesthood because I feel the Christian faith, the Sacraments - Christ Himself are what’s necessary to find the most meaning in life. Jesus has meant so much to me in my early years and I want to bring Him to as many as possible!
How would you describe your experience at St. Edward so far as pastor? How has the reception from the congregation been?
My experience has been overwhelmingly blessed at St. Edward and St. Jude our chapel. The parishioners have been very welcoming, supportive and eager to continue to build on their already strong legacy of faith - which includes their vibrant Catholic School founded by St. Katherine Drexel. We love our Pandas!
What have you enjoyed most about serving in the area so far?
What I’ve enjoyed most is learning about the festivals and traditions in New Iberia which are different than where I previously served in Abbeville for the past three years.
What are you looking forward to in the future in serving the parish?
I am looking forward to getting to know as many of my parishioners as possible. Our congregation is growing and I look forward to seeing our parishioner return as we adjust to living with Covid-19 and as we empower our ministries to meet their needs.