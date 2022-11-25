bernard
The Rev. Don Bernard said he is looking forward to getting to know as many parishioners as possible in his new assignment at St. Edward Catholic Church. 

It’s been three months since the Rev. Don Bernard was installed as the new pastor for St. Edward Catholic Church, and the 29-year-old priest has been loving his assignment in Iberia Parish ever since.

The appointment, which took place in early August, ended a long stint in which St. Edward had gone without a permanent pastor. The appointment of Bernard to the parish will last for a term of six years.



