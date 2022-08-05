Purchase Access

St. Edward Catholic Church has a new pastor after Rev. Donald Bernard was appointed to the position during a ceremony in last Sunday’s Mass.

At the beginning of Mass, the Rev. William Blanda performed the installation of the new pastor of the church while Bernard gave a profession of faith and oath of fidelity to the church.