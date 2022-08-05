St. Edward Catholic Church has a new pastor after Rev. Donald Bernard was appointed to the position during a ceremony in last Sunday’s Mass.
At the beginning of Mass, the Rev. William Blanda performed the installation of the new pastor of the church while Bernard gave a profession of faith and oath of fidelity to the church.
“You have a wonderful parish here and now you have a wonderful pastor who will be taking his place to shepherd and guide you and to walk that path with Jesus,” Blanda said.
Bernard was appointed to the new position following a three year stint at St. Mary Magdalan Catholic Church in Abbeville.
The appointment ends a long stint in which St. Edward Catholic Church has gone without a permanent pastor. The appointment of Bernard to the parish will last for a term of six years.
Blanda, who said he formerly served as an administrator at the parish and greatly enjoyed his time with parishioners, staff and leadership, said the appointment made by Bishop Douglas Deshotel was done so with the needs of the parish in mind.
“I ask that you support him from this day forward as he will be your pastor and shepherd,” Blanda said during the ceremony.
St. Edward Catholic Church is a national parish for African-Americans in the Catholic Church, and began when the Holy Ghost fathers established a msision in New Iberia with a $10,000 gift from Saint Katharine Drexel of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament.
The parish also contains St. Edward Catholic School, which has been operating since 1918. The historic church still hosts a large and vibrant Catholic community.
The parish recently opened its Parish Life Center in August of 2021, which was dedicated to the memory of Saint Katharine Drexel.
Following the installation of Bernard as the new pastor of the church Sunday, a reception was held at the center following Mass.