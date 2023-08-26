Boolin

Jeanerette native Wilford Lively grew up cooking. His family was a big part of his journey. Now the owner of Boolin’s House of Flavor is providing food that tastes like home. When he is not cooking, he enjoys spending time with his family.

 Photo provided

Wilford Lively owns Boolin’s House of Flavor in New Iberia, and has a love of cooking that comes from a family that has always supported him.

Growing up in Jeanerette, he learned the tricks of the trade from many who taught him the proper ways to make food taste like home. His grandmother, Lillian Robinson owned Lil’s Kitchen.



