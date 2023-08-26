Jeanerette native Wilford Lively grew up cooking. His family was a big part of his journey. Now the owner of Boolin’s House of Flavor is providing food that tastes like home. When he is not cooking, he enjoys spending time with his family.
Wilford Lively owns Boolin’s House of Flavor in New Iberia, and has a love of cooking that comes from a family that has always supported him.
Growing up in Jeanerette, he learned the tricks of the trade from many who taught him the proper ways to make food taste like home. His grandmother, Lillian Robinson owned Lil’s Kitchen.
Following in her footsteps, Lively opened up Boolin’s House of Flavor, that place that offers food that has tons of flavor and even more love in each dish.
When he is not cooking, Lively enjoys spending time with his family. And so much more. The Daily Iberian spoke to Lively on his life, career and more.
How did you come up with the name of your restaurant?
I am known as Mr. Boolin. I used to sell T-shirts and stuff like that. I came up with the names Keith Boolin and Ketih Boolin and I have my own definition of it. It is just for anybody. I came up with it early in life. It's just for anybody striving to be successful.
What do you love most about New Iberia?
I love the support I get. I love the support, and I just love New Iberia. They really have helped me get to where I am today. New Iberia is really what started me and helped me to open Boolin’s House of Flavor.
Do you have a favorite dish that you like to make?
I like smothered garfish, smothered ribs, red beans. Anything smothered, to be honest. I am more of a gravy and rice type of person. That is what I came up with and that is what I like to eat, I guess.
What is something you do when you are not working?
When I am not working, I just spend quality time with the family. I like to go out and take the kids to places for fun. Just do fun stuff.
Why are you such a family man?
I mean, all my life, my mom and dad were big on family. Family is everything to me. Being a father is what lifts me and what keeps me going.
What is something our readers would be surprised to know about you?
I would say that a lot of people that know me today, don’t know what I went through. I have come a long way. That is what pushes me to be better and greater. Because I could have easily gone down the road.
What message do you have for someone who wants to take a chance and open their own business and follow their dream?
I would just say don’t give up and don’t quit. Don’t give up on your dreams because it is easier to quit. It is easier to keep going.
What does the future hold for you and your restaurant?
I would like to have a brick and mortar building to sit down in a restaurant where people can come and have a variety of menus. It would be in New Iberia or somewhere else.