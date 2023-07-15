Behind the grill
The Dawg House owner Sandy Segura has years of experience working at a restaurant. Before opening up The Dawg House, Segura worked at Viator’s for 14 years. She has a passion for helping others and serving them. The Daily Iberian gives you an inside look of her Behind the Grill.

(Editor's Note: In this occasional series, Aaron Gonsoulin takes a look at employees in the food service industry. If you have an idea for "Behind the Grill, contact Aaron at aarongonsoulin94@gmail.com)

Sandy Segura is the owner of The Dawg House in New Iberia, a local restaurant that specializes in hotdogs, hamburgers and more. Before opening up her restaurant in July of last year, she worked at Viator’s for 14 years before moving into the world of banking for the last 25. After losing her job, Segura wanted to open her own place.



