The Dawg House owner Sandy Segura has years of experience working at a restaurant. Before opening up The Dawg House, Segura worked at Viator’s for 14 years. She has a passion for helping others and serving them. The Daily Iberian gives you an inside look of her Behind the Grill.
(Editor's Note: In this occasional series, Aaron Gonsoulin takes a look at employees in the food service industry. If you have an idea for "Behind the Grill, contact Aaron at aarongonsoulin94@gmail.com)
Sandy Segura is the owner of The Dawg House in New Iberia, a local restaurant that specializes in hotdogs, hamburgers and more. Before opening up her restaurant in July of last year, she worked at Viator’s for 14 years before moving into the world of banking for the last 25. After losing her job, Segura wanted to open her own place.
With a love for serving the community, and a passion for the foodservice industry, The Dawg House was the most logical choice.
Her love for cooking is undependable, but there are a few other things to know about Segura. Let’s take a look at the cook, Behind the Grill.
What is the biggest difference between banking and working in a restaurant?
They are both customer service and I have worked in both areas. They are similar in that aspect in making sure that customers are pleased and happy. I have always had hard work and dedication to whatever I did.
Being an owner is a little more difficult and easy for me at the same time. Its easy for me because I like what I do. I am passionate about it. The hardest part is knowing you are the owner. You are reasonable for everything. Customers, the way the food is, and everything else. Where in banking, you are responsible for your job.
What is your favorite part about working at The Dawg House?
Probably the customers. Seeing the old customers at Viator’s. Talking with them is my biggest joy. I like interaction with them. I am a people person. I like to see how the food is. And it's talking about things from the past. Even their personal lives. You know, how are the kids are doing, interaction with everything.
What is one thing our readers would be surprised to learn about you?
They would see me as a person who is dedicated to their craft.
Why are you so dedicated to your craft?
I guess because I like what I do. It's something that I enjoy. I want people to see that I am here everyday from 6:30 in the morning to 8 o’clock at night. Even though we are off on Sunday and Monday, I am still here making orders for the vendors. I just like to go the extra mile in this business.
Did you ever think you would be in this line of business?
I talked about it with my boss in the past from Viator’s. We always talked about me renting the place from him (Brandy Viator) and me running it. But I never thought I would actually own a business and have my own business. It's a dream I always had.
You decided to take that risk. Would you say that risk is paying off?
Definitely. Everything is a risk. I have no regrets.