Pablo Saldana has always loved to cook.
Growing up in Mexico, Saldana watched his dad, José Torres, work at his seafood restaurant, La Pescaderia. It was there where Saldana first found his love for cooking, and he wanted to do the same for himself.
Almost 20 years ago, Saldana moved his family to the United States for a better opportunity. And an opportunity to follow a dream. And that will soon come true for the 46-year-old. His restaurant, Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food, will soon open up at 1421 Jane St.
His restaurant will taste like home, with local authentic meals. His son, Cesar, has watched his father work so hard. He is proud of what he has done and will do in the future.
Cesar spoke to The Daily Iberian on his father, his passions, dreams and more.
How much did he cook? Did he always enjoy cooking?
He would mostly help out doing things for the seafood restaurant. He will help buy fresh fish, shrimp. He would help peel shrimp. Sometimes for Good Friday, he would sell a lot of fish himself. When he was in early 20s, he took over the restaurant for a few years. And he started cooking and ever since he has been cooking for the family.
Does he have a specialty that he likes to make for you and the family?
He loves barbacoa , which is beef cheek tacos. That is really good. It's almost like pulled pork brisket. It is something that takes a while to cook. It takes seven hours to cook and its soft, juicy and tender and flavorful as well.
What is something we would be surprised to know about him?
He wanted to be a professional soccer player. He was really good at a younger age. It's kinda hard doing that if you don’t have the resources. Even when he came over to the U.SHe got paid to play a little bit. He got paid $40 or 50 a game. During that time, he would sell food to his teammates.
What brought you to the United States?
My parents had a fresh start and they wanted to give us a better opportunity and a better quality of life. The good thing about the US, if you are willing to work hard you can accomplish anything. If you are willing to work, nothing can stop you.
What do you and your dad love most about New Iberia?
It's a small town but it has good food and feels like home. We moved around a lot and it was hard at first and when once we finally started somewhere, it just felt like home.
