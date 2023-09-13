pablo
Pablo Saldana grew up cooking and found a love for it. Years later, he was able to get his own restaurant, Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food.

Pablo Saldana has always loved to cook.

Growing up in Mexico, Saldana watched his dad, José Torres, work at his seafood restaurant, La Pescaderia. It was there where Saldana first found his love for cooking, and he wanted to do the same for himself.



