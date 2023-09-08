Jonas Hebert loves Loreauville and is doing his part to make his community better, one step at a time.
Hebert has lived in Loreauville for the better part of six years. He has roots here with his wife, Braylin and their two children Conner,17 and Kinsley, 11.
Recently, Hebert, his wife and his in-laws, Wendy and Jamie Courville all decided to go in together on a local restaurant, The Main Cup, bringing the community a place where all are welcomed. (At the time of writing this story, the Main Cup still hasn’t decided on an opening date.)
Hebert is proud of the journey that led him to where he is today. Through the hardships, he has endured.
Hebert is passionate about many things, but his home and his family are two of the main ones. He loves what he does and who he serves. He recently spoke with The Daily Iberian on those passions, his big family and much more.
What do you enjoy most about owning your own business like the Main Cup?
Being able to help people. It was always about helping people. Being able to help others in tight situations or tight spots. Sometimes all people need is a chance and someone to believe in them.
Why do you want to help others? Is there a reason behind that?
I think it comes from my childhood and things I dealt with in my past and there are people in my life that have helped me, that have cared for me, that have reached out with a helping hand when they didn’t have to. And I think that made the biggest change in my life, which is why I am in the position I am in now. I always felt that I needed to pay it forward and help people out. I think sometimes people are misunderstood.
How has your family supported you?
That was part of the support system that I had. When I was at my lowest, that support system right there helped me change and grow into the man I am today.
It's clear that you care about Loreauville, so what is it about this place that you love so much?
The community and family. It's very tight knit and everyone knows each other and they have one restaurant and one red light. You are going to see the same people at a grocery store and you are getting to know people more. They are going to have your back when you need something. You are about 20 minutes from the city, so you are still in the rural area. You still have the canefields, so you can ride 4-wheelers, so you are not too far from everything else.
What are you looking forward to most with The Main Cup?
Putting smiles on people’s faces. Having people come here and enjoy themselves and actually loving this place. We are putting a lot of our heart into this. We are putting everything we have into this. We talk about this, or that and try to create a space that they are going to love.
What is something we would be surprised to know about you?
That I have 60 first cousins. We probably have more than that now. So it's probably 60-plus. I come from a big family. I tell my kids, you have a last name to be proud of.
Wow. What are family reunions like?
We have to wear different colored shirts so they know from what side we are on. I think the last time we had a family reunion, we had to rent out Lake Fausse Pointe.