Grant Myers has many talents and passions that he enjoys.
A New Iberia native, Myers has his hand in various projects around the Teche. His latest project? Renovating the old Wormers building that was built in 1902 in the historic district of New Iberia.
His plan is to open Bambino’s Burgers this October, a local restaurant with the feels of the early 1920 while keeping the vibes of a sports bar and a place for all locals alike to come in and have a fun time at the same time.
In the latest issue of Behind the Grill, we speak to Myers on his passions, owning various businesses, managing them, and downtime, the little he gets.
What do you enjoy most about owning your own business like Bambino’s Burgers?
I got into this industry (owning a business) when I was 20 years old, and I worked for this company for 14 years. Left there and worked for one more company for a couple of years. Picked up the skills I thought I needed to own my own place.
I bought Canal Diesel Services in 2017 and then I bought Ultra Sales Association in 2019 and I bought Broad Point Power Solutions.
I guess the best part is freedom and the ability to create a good workplace for your employees. The freedom of owning a business is nice. The workplace is family and I just like to give back.
Is it difficult having to jungle multiple businesses?
I get spread pretty thin but I am able to do so due to the quality of talent and guys I have that work at the companies I have. So the leadership I have in place allows me to be in four places at once.
How much longer do you plan on working, especially as a business owner for multiple businesses?
One day I dream of retirement… but I don’t know what that looks like. I am in it for the long haul.
What is something you like to do for fun?
I used to fish, but I don’t anymore. I basically just work all the time.
Why do you like to work so much?
I don’t really know how to answer that. When the first business started, it was just a blessing. I have three businesses and they are all very successful. I do get time off here and there but I don’t take enough time to go golfing or fishing. When I am not there (working) I am on the bush hog … or riding the four-wheeler with my son.
I work a lot, but I am 40, so hopefully by the time I am 45, I am working less and everything is smooth sailing.
You said you like to travel, where do you want to go?
My wife and I like to travel, so that is my plan, to travel the world. Just as soon as I can. We have been to Boston and to Ohio. We have been to Savannah, Georgia and to Austin, Texas. And this is the last year, two years.
As my kids get older, I guess that is going to be my hobby … to travel the world. So far my favorite place has been Savannah, Georgia.