The New Iberia Garden Club is honored to award the March Garden of the Month to homeowners, Patricia and Calvin Begnaud, at 605 Astor Place Drive. Their flowerbeds are strikingly beautiful and well maintained.
The Pink Drift Roses are “eye-catching”along with white mounding violas. Little Stella D’oro Daylilies have begun to bloom.
Other foliage consist of Pittosporums, Sunshine Ligustrums, Flax Lillies, and a Japanese Magnolia.
The New Iberia Garden is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III and the National Garden Club Federation, Deep South Garden Clubs.
Horticultural Hint:
We are so enjoying the sunshine….outdoor plants are loving it!
They are waking up to Springtime. Azaleas and Spiraea “Bridals Wreath” shrubs are outstanding and colorful. After the blooming season, trim back dead growth and use fertilizer which is designed to give acid growing conditions that Azaleas thrive and grow.
Use also on your Camellias and Gardenias. Spiraea prefer a milder light fertilizer. Spring is a great time to add trees and shrubs to your landscape. Visit your local garden centers for plants in our Zone 9A for helpful information. Time to divide your perennials such as Hosta, Mums, and Daylilies. Irises prefer division in late summer.
Choose to begin planting your warm weather annuals and/or starting your annuals and vegetable seeds in seed trays or small plastic containers with seed starting soil mix.
