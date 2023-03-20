new iberia garden club
The New Iberia Garden Club is honored to award the March Garden of the Month to homeowners, Patricia and Calvin Begnaud, at 605 Astor Place Drive. Their flowerbeds are strikingly beautiful and well maintained.

The Pink Drift Roses are “eye-catching”along with white mounding violas. Little Stella D’oro Daylilies have begun to bloom.



