beau acadiana
Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia

 File Photo

State Representative Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, has been unanimously re-elected as Vice Chairman of the Acadiana Legislative Delegation for 2023.

Since 2019, Beaullieu has represented House District 48, which includes parts of Iberia, Lafayette, and St. Martin parishes. He serves as Vice-Chair of the Ways and Means Committee and is a member of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Atchafalaya Basin Program Oversight Committee, the Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay and the House Select Leadership Committee.



