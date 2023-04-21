State Representative Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, has been unanimously re-elected as Vice Chairman of the Acadiana Legislative Delegation for 2023.
Since 2019, Beaullieu has represented House District 48, which includes parts of Iberia, Lafayette, and St. Martin parishes. He serves as Vice-Chair of the Ways and Means Committee and is a member of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Atchafalaya Basin Program Oversight Committee, the Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay and the House Select Leadership Committee.
“It is a tremendous honor to remain an officer for the Acadiana Delegation for the 2023 Session,” Beaullieu said. “I remain dedicated to moving the entire Acadiana region forward and ensure our presence is felt in Baton Rouge. We live in the best part of the state and I’m proud to be from Acadiana!”
Joining Beaullieu as Acadiana delegation executive officers are Chairman Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, and Secretary-Treasurer Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia.
Six members serve on the Executive Committee. They are: Representatives Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette; Jonathan Goudeau, R-Lafayette; and Rhonda Butler, R-Ville Platte; and Senators Jeremy Stine, R-Lake Charles; Gary Smith, D-Norco; and Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette.
Formed in 1979, the Acadiana Delegation consists of 36 House members and 12 Senate members elected from the 22 parishes recognized by the state as the Acadiana Region.