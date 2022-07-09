Too often columnists refer to their local or national news feeds for topics on which to share their thoughts with their readers. If I were I to do that, I’m afraid this space would be unpleasant at worst or controversial at best.
Rather, I would like to share some of the good things going on around me this week that gave a lilt to my step. I had been in the hospital for tests for a couple of days mid-month. The good news is the only thing I learned about my condition is that it’s due to old age, and everyone knows there isn’t any cure for that! I’m happy to report I’m home again, back to my old routine.
That routine includes our recently deciding to change to a better diet. You know, the one we’ve been meaning to start since January 1, 2010, and 2011, and every New Year’s Day until now. Because of earlier routine test results about a month ago and following the advice of our doctors, we are now eating fewer carbohydrates and desserts; more vegetables, fruits, and lean meats. I am happy to report that all indicators show improvement as a result. The bathroom scale is reinforcing our decision to make the necessary changes.
Another high point in the last couple of weeks is that I saw the “Elvis” movie TWICE! It’s that good! Looking around the theater lobby, it was easy to see who was there for “Minions” and those for the “Elvis” movie.
While I’m not pretending to be a movie critic, I feel confident saying the movie is well done, though at times the flashbacks can be a bit confusing. The principal actors are Archie Butler, 30, a relatively unknown until now, and Tom Hanks, the beloved and respected actor. Hanks, despite a spot-on depiction of Colonel Tom Parker, is not playing the role of a handsome hero one might be expecting. In fact, he plays Parker as the villain who exploited Elvis for his own selfish gain (Their contract gave Parker 50 percent of Elvis’ earnings!).
Archie Butler plays Elvis as well as any of Elvis’ fans could ever expect. It’s great casting. However, you must suspend criticism to enjoy his performance. I didn’t find anything lacking in his performance until the closing scenes. Clips of the (actual) aging and ill Elvis are tacked on in the final moments demonstrating the unique strength and spirit only he could bring to a performance. But even in poor health only months before his death at 42, Elvis showed his immeasurable talent in one of his last on-stage performances. He still tried to give it his all and succeeded.
After enjoying two and a half hours of the film biography, those final scenes brought tears to my eyes for the tragic and unnecessary loss of such a great talent at 42.
Leaving the theater someone asked, “How old would Elvis be now?” A little research finds that he’d be 87! (1935-1977) We were silent for a moment picturing how sad it would be to see him at less than the prime of his manhood, trying to do a geriatric version of those splits, raising his cape to half-mast with arthritic shoulders.
The music of the 1950s helps me to remember what it was like to be 15, spinning 45 rpm records on a high-fi phonograph in my bedroom at my parents’ home in Jeanerette. It was more than entertainment; it was the musical accompaniment of my adolescent life.
The feelings are still with me these decades later. Like Elvis, I can’t dance or stretch as I used to, but because of his music, I can still experience some of the emotions and recall the events of being a fun-loving, music-loving teenager in gathered skirts dancing at the teen dances at the rec center in the park.