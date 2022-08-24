kayak

Tours By Steven will be coming to New Iberia to bring a new kayaking experience to the Teche Area. 

 SUBMITTED/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A company renowned statewide will be setting up shop in New Iberia after the recent installation of the kayak dock on Bridge Street to provide a unique bayou experience.

Tours by Steven initially began in New Orleans and moved its way to Franklin where it provides ghost tours, and now will be expanding its coverage by coming to New Iberia sometime next week.



Tags