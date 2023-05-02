Iberia Mental Health Initiative and Heart for Iberia will celebrate National Mental Health Awareness Month with their upcoming annual Bayou Side Run along the banks of scenic Bayou Teche.

This event, which seeks to raise awareness of the importance of mental health in our community, will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in downtown New Iberia. The 5K and/or 1-mile run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Bouligny Plaza, 128 West Main Street.







