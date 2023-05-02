Iberia Mental Health Initiative and Heart for Iberia will celebrate National Mental Health Awareness Month with their upcoming annual Bayou Side Run along the banks of scenic Bayou Teche.
This event, which seeks to raise awareness of the importance of mental health in our community, will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in downtown New Iberia. The 5K and/or 1-mile run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Bouligny Plaza, 128 West Main Street.
This very successful race, the largest to be held in New Iberia, saw over 400 registrants sign up for last year’s run. Especially significant in the race are the large groups who run in memory of loved ones who were challenged by mental illness.
CDC statistics tell us that more than 50% of individuals will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. One in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year, and one in five children will experience a mental illness at some point in their lives. One half of all mental illness occurs before a person turns 14 years of age, and three-fourths of mental illness begins before age 24.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an additional impact on the mental health of children and adults by creating or exacerbating mental health issues. Recent studies show an increase in those seeking treatment for anxiety and depression, and suicide deaths, after briefly decreasing, are on the rise again.
In light of these sobering statistics, the Iberia Mental Health Initiative has been working for the past nine years to educate the community and bring awareness of the importance of good mental health, while beginning discussions to reduce the stigma attached.
As a grassroots, nonprofit 501 C3 organization, it is composed of medical and mental health professionals, educators, clergy, law enforcement personnel, suicide awareness advocates, and other community-minded citizens.
This has been achieved through no-cost programs for the public given by mental health professionals, family support groups, informative presentations to organizations, and dissemination of mental health information through radio, television, in print, and through social media.
The mission of the Iberia Mental Health Initiative is to give hope to those experiencing mental health challenges, whether in their lives, or in the lives of their loved ones, that with early identification of symptoms, intervention, effective treatment and support, a person can live a fully productive life.
With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the Bayou side Run on May 6th will reinforce the fact that with someone “by your side”, knowledge and access to supportive care, good mental health can be achieved and its impact on individuals and families in our community diminished.
For more information on the race, or the workings of the Iberia Mental Health Initiative, you may call: 337 256-3411, visit Bayou Side Run.com, or the Iberia Mental Health Initiative on Facebook or at Iberiamentalhealth.org.