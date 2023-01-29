The Bayou Mardi Gras Association gets rolling this week with a new date this year, but the same quality that eventgoers from all around Acadiana have come to expect.
Organizer Mike Wattigny said this year’s Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, which takes place Friday instead of Saturday this year, is the largest one yet with 24 floats signed up to roll in this year’s event.
“We have 24 floats, which is an all-time high,” Wattigny said. “Our highest number before that was 21, so we’re proud of that.”
The parade will take place along its usual route on Main Street and roll all the way through downtown New Iberia. The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade is the largest in the Teche Area, and usually the first of the year to kick off the Mardi Gras parade season.
Leading the parade this year is University of Louisiana head coach for the Ragin’ Cajuns football team Michael Desormeaux.
Desormeaux is the 27th heath coach for Ragin’ Cajun football and is a graduate of Catholic High School and UL Lafayette.
According to a prepared statement, Desormeaux was named All-Sun Belt Conference three times as an all-purpose specialist before being named the league's Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 1,876 yards while rushing for 1,035 yards. After concluding his career with the Ragin' Cajuns, Desormeaux signed a free agent contract as a defensive back with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
Returning to Acadiana, Desormeaux coached several seasons with success before joining the UL coaching staff and before taking the reins as Head Coach.
“The Bayou Mardi Gras Association is proud to recognize Michael Desormeaux for his success and dedication to developing young adults and pride in the community,” according to a prepared statement from the Bayou Mardi Gras Association.
Along with a litany of local school marching bands, the parade will also feature the Fat City Drum Corps from New Orleans.