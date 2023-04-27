Bayou Companies Boys & Girls Club Check
Celebrating the donation of $20,000 to the West End Iberia Boys & Girls Club are from left to right, Wade Boudreaux (Vice President and General Manager, Bayou Companies), Rhyan Wheeler (President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana), Adrienne Alexander (HR Senior Manager, Bayou Companies), Brian Ford (Director of Development, Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana).

 Sumitted Photo

Bayou Companies recently donated $20,000 to the upcoming New Iberia West End Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. With this new partnership, the funds will provide supplies and equipment for the new facility opening to create the eighth location for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

"Bayou Companies is committed to enhancing and providing opportunities for the New Iberia community," said Wade Boudreaux, Vice President, and General Manager of Bayou Companies. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is truly a wonderful organization with great individuals providing great opportunities for children in our community. Bayou Companies is a proud partner and contributor to this New Iberia Chapter because an investment in Boys & Girls Clubs is an investment in New Iberia’s future citizens and local workforce.”



