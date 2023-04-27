Celebrating the donation of $20,000 to the West End Iberia Boys & Girls Club are from left to right, Wade Boudreaux (Vice President and General Manager, Bayou Companies), Rhyan Wheeler (President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana), Adrienne Alexander (HR Senior Manager, Bayou Companies), Brian Ford (Director of Development, Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana).
Bayou Companies recently donated $20,000 to the upcoming New Iberia West End Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. With this new partnership, the funds will provide supplies and equipment for the new facility opening to create the eighth location for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.
"Bayou Companies is committed to enhancing and providing opportunities for the New Iberia community," said Wade Boudreaux, Vice President, and General Manager of Bayou Companies. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is truly a wonderful organization with great individuals providing great opportunities for children in our community. Bayou Companies is a proud partner and contributor to this New Iberia Chapter because an investment in Boys & Girls Clubs is an investment in New Iberia’s future citizens and local workforce.”
Adrienne Alexander, Senior HR Manager, called on others to support the endless possibilites this space will provide the youth in the community.
“Opening a club on the West End side of New Iberia will impact many children in this community. In addition, it means a great deal to me to work for an organization who is dedicated to creating a great space to an area I spent every summer growing up. I highly encourage not only companies but individuals in our community to contribute to the Boys & Girls
Clubs of Acadiana. This space will give many children a chance to build their future within a safe environment that I look forward to being a part of by volunteering and observing these members flourish into our future leaders of New Iberia.”
The organization's eighth location in New Iberia’s West End will open this year.
“The significant investment that the Bayou Companies is making in our youth, will not only give kids a safe place to go after school and during the summer, but will provide them with the opportunities to becoming caring, productive,
responsible citizens," said Rhyan Wheeler, CEO / President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. "A partnership between the Bayou Companies and Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana means a strong community and future workforce.”
This year marks the 53rd anniversary of Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana operates under a mission to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Serving youth in seven different locations, Boys & Girls Clubs provide opportunities through after school programs and summer camps with activities focusing on Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles & Habits, and Good Character and Leadership.