The ABRA Bayou Classic for barrel racing will be held this Saturday and Sunday and the event is free for spectators.Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to complete a cloverleaf pattern around preset barrels in the fastest time.Pole bending is a timed event that features a horse and one mounted rider, running a weaving or serpentine path around six poles arranged in a line. Concession available.On Saturday, exhibitions are from noon to 2:30 p.m., poles 3 p.m. and Barrels not before 4 p.m.On Sunday, Exhibitions are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Poles noon, Barrels not before 1 p.m.The event will be held at the SugArena at Acadiana Fairgrounds on 713 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212) in New Iberia.THURSDAY TO SUNDAYThe TECHE Project is taking part in the Love the Boot Bayou Cleanup starting Thursday to Sunday.in the "Love the Boot" Week. The weeklong event coincides with Earth Day, and those volunteering are asked to go out and clean up the Bayou Teche by both land and water.According to state statistics, last year's initiative saw 8,476 volunteers removing 293 tons of litter and 280 events in 254 parishes.A New Iberia event will take place April 22 in observance of the cleanup initiative, where volunteers will take part in New Iberia City Park beautification at 8 a.m. at 300 Parkview Dr.The same day, a Main Street Sweep-Up will be taking place in downtown New Iberia at 1 p.m. where volunteers will work on litter abatement on Main Street.Cleanup efforts will also happen in Baldwin on April 22. The Town of Baldwin Beautification Committee will take place at 800 Baldwin St. at 9 a.m.At the same time, Franklin residents will be cleaning their own side of the bayou with the Talbot Street Neighborhood Group doing a cleanup at 9 a.m. as well.The Teche Project requests that volunteers cleaning along the bayou take pictures of their work and send it to their Facebook page in order to highlight abatement and cleanup efforts.