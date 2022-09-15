port
Buy Now

The Port of Greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana on the Mississippi River (file photo).

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Traffic and tonnage through the Port of Greater Baton Rouge increased significantly in 2021 as the facility continued improvements and prepared for a $9 billion renewable energy project for this year, according to an annual report.

The port’s 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report highlights developments, operations and finances for the year ending December 31, 2021.



Tags