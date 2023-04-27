26LBGTQ Photo1 Crowd
The House committee room was packed Wednesday at a hearing on a bill to ban classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation outside of school curriculum.

 Claire Sullivan / LSU Manship School News Service

A bill that would ban classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation outside of school curriculum passed the House Committee on Education 7-5 on Wednesday.

The proposal, also would require transgender students to get a permission slip from their parents for teachers to use the pronouns matching their gender identity. And it enshrines in law that school employees do not have to use those pronouns “if doing so is contrary to the employee's religious or moral convictions.”



