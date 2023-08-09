Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor are back to a place they were familiar with for so many years.
The New Iberia law firm has served the Teche area for over 35 years, bringing a proven track record of providing proper legal counsel for its community. Two weeks ago, the law firm returned to a place it hasn’t been in over 20 years.
The law firm recently moved back to 1101 E Admiral Doyle Dr, this time in Suite 503, in the same building of Community First Bank. At the corner of Admiral Doyle and in the heart of New Iberia, the move is full circle for the law firm.
From 1986 to 1999, Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor was located where they are now at then Iberia Bank before it became the location of present day Community Bank.
Eric Haik serves as an attorney at law for Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor. A place where he grew up. And a place that holds a special place in his heart. The move to their new location brings back memories of growing up in the business.
“I have found memories of my father and his business partners and their staff here in the 80s and early 90s,” Haik said.
The law firm had been in discussion with Community First Bank for quite some time. Haik and his staff and partners are appreciative that the Community First Bank has allowed them to return to their old stomping ground.
The law firm already had a division on the fourth floor of the building, where they do a lot of hospital collections work.
“We knew that at some time we all wanted to be under one roof,” Haik said. “The bank called us to look at the fifth floor, which was unoccupied… and that is all where it began.”
Since the move in late July, Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor said they couldn’t be more satisfied being in the bank tower and the whole building working together to turn it all into a wonderful workspace.
“We are excited for our clients to see the new workspace,” Haik said. “And I can’t say enough about Community First Bank and how helpful they have been getting our business set up and running here. They have bent over backwards to help us and it doesn’t go unrecognized.”
The new workspace has a new layout for Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor’s clients. They have more square footage. They were able to design the fifth floor to their liking.
“It flows a lot better,” Haik said. “There is no wasted space.”
The new workspace consists of two new conference rooms, six attorney suites and the rest of the staff has their own office spaces throughout the floor. They were able to even make a large kitchen area for the entire staff to break bread and eat lunch on a daily basis, which was important to Haik and the law firm.
“The most exciting thing is that it is a brand new space,” Haik said.
Each and everyday, someone passes in front of 1101 E Admiral Doyle Dr. and they see the iconic building on the corner. The bank is a testament to traditions in the Teche. It's in the center of Ibera, and it's what motivates Haik and the law firm to provide the best service possible for their community.
Haik and the law firm are a home team, representing their home town clients. This move will forever represent that.
“Making this move just further cements Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor as a cornerstone in Iberia parish for legal service,” Haik said.