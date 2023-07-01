After seven successful years in the business, Robbie and Wendy Bourque struck cajun gold with Bourque's Cajun Country Seasoning.
The Bourque's say they have gone back to their to their roots with something that I’m proud to put their name on as sometimes in life, it's about the chances you take, and well, the spices you make.
Robbie and Wendy Bourque are products of their environment. Growing up, the New Iberia natives were used to being around family. Robbie recalls his grandmother — who did the majority of the cooking when he was growing up.
“She was the one that did it all,” Robbie said of his grandmother. “You want to learn from them and watch what they do.”
Watching his grandmother for all those years, Robbie learned the tools of one of his eventual trades. But it just wasn’t skill that led Robbie and his wife to where they are today. It also took a chance. One where the risk has been worth the reward.
For the last seven-plus years, the two have lived in three different states before ultimately coming back home.
After living in Texas for some time, then re-locating near the Rockies for over a year, Robbie and Wendy had an idea: opening up their own slice of Cajun Country in Colorado called “Bourque's Cajun Country Store.”
Their store introduced the midwest to a plethora Cajun cuisine, including local specialties like Konriko, Tony Chachere’s, Cajun Power, Bon Caca, Louisiana Brand, and more.
While their store was a hit, Robbie and his wife had another idea: Creating their own blend of spices — aptly called “Bourque's Cajun Country Seasoning,” and it was an immediate hit. Robbie said he wanted to cook food that he had back home. And use spices that reminded him of where he came from.
It took Wendy and Robbie a few tries to get the flavors where they wanted. They wanted it to be what they like but what others would like as well. Once they got the blend just right, Robbie and his wife knew they had a hit.
“We sold like 500 cans in three months,” Bourque said. “It was unbelievable.”
Robbie and wife saw great success while in Colorado and the two moved to Florida where Robbie took a job working at an airport at the time while still selling their Bourque's Cajun Country Seasoning on the side on Amazon.
There are two types of Bourque's Cajun Country Seasoning that you can get, original and hot. Bourque says the hot flavor has just enough bite but that you can still taste your food.
Bourque's Cajun Country Seasoning is a simple mix. With low sodium and no MSG, the blend leans on more garlic and paprika. The hot has a little more cayenne.
“I got it like I wanted it,” he said.
But what sets Bourque's Cajun Country Seasoning apart from others out there? Bourque said it's the overall flavor and how it can enhance any dish it's used on.
“When you put it on the food… you are tasting the flavor,” Robbie Bourque said. “It brings it out in the food. You can tell when you cook with it”
From chicken and steak, and even popcorn, Bourque said it's good on watermelon and pineapple, too.
Bourque's Cajun Country Seasoning has been all around the world and back again. From Main Street on the Teche, to Florida and Texas and in-between, the seasoning has gone as far as Roamina and back.
“It's been great,” Bourque said.
If you don’t feel like making a trip to Romania, you can stop by local shops in town like Menard Brothers Grocery Galore, T & B Grocery, and Bird on the Bayou, just to name a few. But Bourque said he’s trying to get his seasoning in more stores across the Teche area and beyond.
“We are trying to market it more in the grocery stores,” Bourque siad. “If I can get it in the supermarkets, that would be great.”
These last seven years were like a tour for the Bourques. While taking a few chances to open up shop in different places, they took another big risk coming back to New Iberia. But again, the risk looks like it is worth it.
“It's great being back home,” Bourque said. “”We miss it, we miss being back home. It was just time to come back home.”
If you want to get your hands on Bourque's Cajun Country Seasoning, you can visit Amazon or their Facebook Page — Bourques Cajun.