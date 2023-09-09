The Azalea Garden Club presented the Iberia Beautification Award for September to Barry and Glenda Drexler at 400 Loreauville Road.
The Azalea Garden Club presented the Iberia Beautification Award for September to Barry and Glenda Drexler at 400 Loreauville Road.
The front yard is shaded by a century old live oak tree surrounded by a bed of caladiums.
The front of the house displays a flower bed containing a variety of plants including bougainvillea, zinnia, agapanthus, and sweet potato vines. The bed also includes roses as well as a variety of ornamental shrubs and bushes including azalea, limelight ligustrum, and boxwood.
To the left of the house, a rock garden bordered by monkey grass contains foxtail ferns, philodendron, spider plants, coleus, hydrangeas, and a sago palm. Other trees featured in the landscape are Italian cypress, magnolia, and red bud.
Mr. Drexler attributes the success of his garden to God, his wife, and Lindsey and Omar Emery who assist with planting and weeding.
AUGUST
Azalea Garden Club awarded the Iberia Beautification Award for August to Salon Nouveaux at 911 Parkview Drive.
Owner Fran Kelly has been in business there for thirty-four years. She loves plants and she grows many at her home and shop. When you drive in, you are welcomed by a pink crepe myrtle.
There are three boxes of flowers on the fence consisting of primroses, sedum, and petunias.
Planted below the flower box are pink knockout roses, petunias and wandering jew.
The side bed has liriope, lilies, society garlic and amaryllis. The backyard has a philodendron and ivy growing by an oak tree. The welcoming porch has three big Boston ferns.
JULY
The Iberia Beautification Award for July was presented by Azalea Garden Club to Bellefontaine Law Firm, L.L.C. at 1108 E. Dale Street.
Among the plants in the landscape are Siam tulips, agapanthus, petunias, elephant ears, knockout roses, and holly bushes. Pictured are Attorney John F. Bellefontaine and Secretary Angel Dupre
The purpose of the Iberia Beautification Award is to identify and recognize on a monthly basis, homeowners and businesses who design, plant, and maintain eye-pleasing curb appeal. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
