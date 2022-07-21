072222-news-avex-aerial-cropped
Buy Now

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana will invest $2.5 million to develop a dedicated aircraft maintenance hangar at Acadiana Regional Airport.

 Image provided by Aviation Exteriors Louisiana

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A $2.5 million investment from an locally-based aviation company will result in 100 new jobs in Iberia Parish says company leaders and Parish officials.

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, which has long specialized in the painting of commercial aircraft, will add aircraft maintenance and conversion services with an expansion at its Iberia Parish facility. With the addition, Aviation Exteriors aims to create 100 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $56,867, plus benefits, while retaining 83 existing jobs.



Tags