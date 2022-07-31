Purchase Access

Although he’s now in a position of making some of the most pivotal decisions in Louisiana college athletics, Verge Ausberry never forgot his roots in New Iberia.

Ausberry, who was selected to be the keynote speaker during Thursday night’s Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce banquet, talked about his personal story as well as the state of college athletics to the business and civic leaders attending the event.



