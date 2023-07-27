The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events.
Coffee Talk
The chamber is hosting Coffee Talk with Tommy Faucheux Aug. 16 in Sliman Theater at 2:30 p.m.
Tommy Faucheux is president of LMOGA. He has extensive experience managing state government affairs and policy matters.
Faucheux previously worked as Director of State Government Affairs for The Dow Chemical Company where he was responsible for government affairs for Dow's Southeast Region in the United States and provided strategic public affairs support to Dow Louisiana facilities.
Faucheux is Past Chairman of the Board of Directors of Greater New Orleans, Inc. In addition, he has served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), on the board of the Public Affairs Research Council and held positions on the American Chemistry Council's State Affairs Committee, and St. Charles Parish Economic Development Council.
Faucheux previously served as Chairman of the GNO, Inc. NextGen Council and as a member of the Board of Directors for both the Southeast Louisiana Red Cross Board and River Region Chamber of Commerce. He is a 2009 graduate of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute and was recently named one of the Top 20 Rising Talents in the petrochemical industry in Louisiana by the Baton Rouge Business Report. A native of Louisiana, Faucheux received a bachelor's degree in Communications/Public Relations with a minor in Political Science in 2002 from Loyola University in New Orleans. He lives in Luling with his wife Mitzi and two children, Camdyn and Cade.
Chamber open house
A chamber open house will be held August 3 at the office on 111 West Main Street from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is set to demonstrate the chambers various benefits to the public. At the event, attendees will get an opportunity to speak with director and CEO Thomas Falgout, and other members of staff and ask them questions about New Iberia and their role in it.
For more information, contact the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce at (337) 364-1836 or message them on Facebook.
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce selected Kitchen on Klinton Wings and Things located at 616 South Lewis Street for the next location for their monthly Supper Club Aug 16, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Training opportunities
SEBD Certification - A Certification to Grow Your Business on Tuesday, August 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Business Certifications give businesses access to opportunity in contracting, funding and grant programs. There are a variety of federal, state and local certification programs that can enhance your chances to not only get a contract but also to expand and grow! Learn how your business can benefit from certification as a Louisiana Small and Emerging Business.
Benefits of free SEBD Certification include: Business developmental assistance, entrepreneurial training, marketing, computer skills, accounting, industry-specific assistance and increased procurement opportunities.