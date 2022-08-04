overtime

An emergency medical service supervisor in Baton Rouge made $87,701 in annual overtime on average from 2019 through 2021, working an average of 2,455 hours in overtime each year.

A deputy shift supervisor has been one of the city’s top-paid employees since 2019, according to city records. The deputy shift supervisor’s gross pay ranged from $150,552 to $165,806 from 2019 to 2021.



