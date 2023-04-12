The University of Louisiana at Lafayette
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the largest school in the nine-campus University of Louisiana system (image from Facebook).

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette lacked proper controls for federal grants and safeguards for student information in the school’s latest review by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Auditor Mike Waguespack recently issued an audit report for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for the 2022 fiscal year that documented several issues, including some that have dragged on for years.



