A newly asphalted portion of Twenty Arpent is juxtaposed with an older road. The asphalt overlay is part of New Iberia's $12 million road project to renovate dozens of streets in the city. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Streets all over New Iberia are in the middle of being renovated as the New Iberia Streets Program continues in full effect around the city.

Asphalt overlay construction around New Iberia has been ongoing for almost a year as part of a $12 million program by the New Iberia City Council and Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s administration that aims to repair some of the worst roads in New Iberia.



