The Eloise Voorhies Gary Memorial Award Fund, a scholarship fund at Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA), is now accepting applications. One award of $500 will be presented to an outstanding student in art education to help pay tuition and/or educational expenses.
The award is open to any junior or senior pursuing an art education degree at any Louisiana college or university who meets criteria as specified in the application. Applications are due Oct, 31 and may be downloaded at www.cfacadiana.org/EVG.
This Fund was created by Gary’s daughter, Lynn Gary, to honor her legacy as an artist and educator who believed in art as a vital facet of a child’s education. Lynn Gary said, “My mother delighted in bringing art into the lives of children and in having them express themselves through art. Art education was her passion and her gift to so many.”
Eloise Voorhies Gary was well known as an accomplished artist and inspiring educator; her teaching career culminated in her service as Supervisor for Art in the St. Martin Parish School System. In that role, she produced a handbook for classroom teachers titled “Art: Involvement.”
For an application, more information or to make a tax-deductible contribution to the Fund, please visit www.cfacadiana.org/EVG. Please contact Brian Kelly with any questions regarding the application or scholarship process at bfk0900@louisiana.edu or 337-482-6056.