The Eloise Voorhies Gary Memorial Award Fund, a scholarship fund at Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA), is now accepting applications. One award of $500 will be presented to an outstanding student in art education to help pay tuition and/or educational expenses.

The award is open to any junior or senior pursuing an art education degree at any Louisiana college or university who meets criteria as specified in the application. Applications are due Oct, 31 and may be downloaded at www.cfacadiana.org/EVG.



