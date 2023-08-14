Investigators who determined a house fire was an arson and had an ex-boyfriend of the homeowner arrested, made another shocking find.
A woman held against her will for over a week and a victim of alleged sexual and physical abuse.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office charged Nathaniel Carry, 68, with human trafficking, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Carry was also charged with being a fugitive out of St. Landry Parish for a count of simple arson. Carry was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on Friday, Aug. 11 as well as for two outstanding, unrelated warrants out of Krotz Springs.
Friday night, Feb. 24, St. Landry Fire District #1 was called to the scene of a fire at a mobile home in the 500 block of 8th Avenue of Krotz Springs. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a pet dog was found dead inside.
State Fire Marshal deputies ruled the fire suspicious and said it started in the living room. The investigation determined it was allegedly intentionally set and Carry. Deputies said Carry is the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner.
On Friday, deputies from the State Fire Marshal's Apprehension Team located Carry in Arnaudville and he was arrested
During that arrest, deputies said they discovered a woman between the age of 25 and 40 who was allegedly held against her will for more than a week and subjected to physical and sexual abuse.
The woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Deputies booked Carry on several additional charges related to the alleged crimes uncovered during the arrest.
Deputies said the investigation into the new allegations is ongoing and they are asking anyone in the community to share any information about Carry’s possible involvement in other crimes, of any additional potential victims.
In addition to tips on this case, if you have suspicions of human trafficking activity in general, to the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity hotline which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hotline number is 1-800-434-8007.
