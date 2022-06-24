Purchase Access

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 14

Deanne Irene Lutcher, 57, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.

Connor William Hartdegen, 21, New Iberia. Failure to appear.

JUNE 15

Vernija Vercha Loston, 23, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JUNE 18

Derrick Charles Brown Sr., 47, Baldwin. Failure to appear.