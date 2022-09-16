ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:SEPTEMBER 3Bria Da’mir Parker, 21, New Iberia. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 5Lorenzo Cardell Marks, 35, Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner.SEPTEMBER 8Keondrell Deon Jude Lee, 22, New Iberia. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 9Devonte Lorenzo Charles, 29, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; driving left of lane.SEPTEMBER 11Travis Theopolis Sophus, 37, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of protective orders.SEPTEMBER 12Kenya N. Patterson, 30, New Iberia. Failure to appear; hold for another agency. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia Criminal Law Crime Following Jail Drug Parish See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 16, 2022 1 hr ago Most Popular Father, infant child in hospital after head-on crash Man wanted for a year caught with guns, drugs Community rallies to reopen St. Francis Diner Serving Our Schools: New Iberia Police Department's Cpl. Christine Clark ‘They earned that’: NISH record first win of the season against Sam Houston, 35-14 Another deadly fire claims life of woman in RV CHS’ Junior Team’s first tournament is one to remember with 5th, big bass NISH to add three in hall of fame Jeanerette man found guilty in 2014 murder in Texas of former New Iberia resident ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit