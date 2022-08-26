IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 4
Mikquelon Raydel Dugas, 39, 411 Guillotte St., Jeanerette. Registration plate light required; prohibited acts — schedule II narcotics — penalties; manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute — schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.
Arneze Jack, 33, 1713 LeBlanc Alley. Two counts failure to appear; operating a vehicle while intoxicated — first offense; speeding; proof of insurance within vehicle; no driver’s license in possession; illegal possession of stolen firearms; disturbing the peace; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession — schedule IV; resisting an officer; reckless operation of a vehicle; hit and run; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Drashon Dyontae Lockett, 21, 919 Abraham Roy St. Failure to appear.
Paul Edward Jones, 55, 808 Jefferson Island Road. Generic warrant.
Gaston Patrick Grow, 34, 934 Waits Road, #2, Erath. Two counts failure to appear; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Darius Baylen Faulk, 46, 607 McIlhenny. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
AUGUST 5
William James Walker, 36, no address given. Obscenity; remaining after forbidden/trespassing/all other.
Rickey Joseph Lindon, 44, 403 Tenth St., Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Xzavier Troy Dra’call Dyson, 24, 221 Verot School Road, #455, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.
AUGUST 6
Jimmy A. Williams, 40, 501 St. Mary St. Two counts failure to appear; possession — schedule IV.
Amber Elizabeth-Rose Autery, 39, 119 Johnson Alley. Failure to appear; possession — schedule II narcotics.
Michelle Bovden, 42, no address given. Obscenity.
Daniel Ray Archangel, 57, 703 Jasmine St. Obscenity.
Copper Danielle Cormier, 45, 1211 W. Main St., #117. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute — schedule II narcotics; Manufacture, distribution — schedule IV; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; second or subsequent offenses.
Danielle Nicole Johnson, 33, 2801 D’albor St., Jeanerette. Prohibited acts — schedule II narcotics, penalties; penalty for distribution possession with intent; prohibited acts — distribution of drug paraphernalia; bicycles, front lamps, side and rear MPS, side and rear reflectors; second or subsequent offenses.
William Henry Smith, 39, 716 Hebert St. Aggravated domestic abuse battery; probation violation.
AUGUST 7
Todd M. Viator, 25, 105 Wana Alley. Failure to appear; domestic abuse battery.
Gerard Anthony Davis Sr., 49, 1613 Wallace St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; criminal mischief/tampering with property of another.
Mason McClendon Mitchell, 40, 2214 W. Old Spanish Trail, #28. Terrorizing; disturbing the peace.
Lionell K. Smothers, 23, Rue DeGravelle Road, #23. Domestic abuse — child endangerment.
Arlen James Segura, 20, 910 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Simple possession — marijuana; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Britneisha Ann Davis, 21, 1604 Rogers St., #4. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
AUGUST 8
Johnathan Hills, 31, 6100 Lumea St. Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Kayla Elizabeth Boutte, 26, 1525 Montange St., #D. Monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; theft of items valued at $0 to $500.
Noah James Viator, 23, 105 Wana Alley. Cruelty to a juvenile.
Delvin Devon Darby, 29, 322 Second St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Jamie L. Doucet, 32, 121 Santa Inez St. Five counts failure to appear.
Brandon Termaine Eugene, 37, 120 E. Dale St. Failure to appear.