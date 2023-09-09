Nicholas Andrew Bellanger, 28, 805 Edwards St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Nicholas John Farmer, 38, 4412 Coteau Road. Aggravated battery; simple criminal damage to property.
AUGUST 11
John Paul Naquin, 40, 405 Linda Drive. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; two counts illegal carrying of a weapon; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm - concealed by convicted felon; resisting an officer; parole violation.
Leah Renee Bourgeois, 46, 517 Joey St., Patterson. Failure to appear; hold for another agency.
Laura Annette Broussard, 41, 118 Hacker St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV.
Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Beau Casey Orson Sr., 42, 301 Dugas Road, St. Martinville. Three counts failure to appear.
AUGUST 12
Jamul Sparrow Sr., 40, 1119 Julia St. #1/2. Parole violation.
AUGUST 13
Terry Jones, 56, No address given. Two counts failure to appear.
Vanessa Marie Landry, 60, 625 W. LeBlanc St., Delcambre. Contraband taking to/from penal institution; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Allison Marie Stokes, 32, 3170 Oliva Road. Possession - schedule IV.
Colby James Wells, 21, 3700 Effie Lane. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Erica Marie Eugene, 35, 900 Mississippi St., #D. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; disturbing the peace; obscenity - disorderly conduct; intentional littering prohibited; failure to appear.
AUGUST 14
Earl Carlos, 40, 1125 Spencer Loop. Aggravated burglary - reported as a robbery; violation of protective order; aggravated second degree battery.