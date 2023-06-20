IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 26
Ronald Clemons, 57, 405-1/2 S. Lyman St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
William Edward Howard Jr., 30, 405-1/2 S. Lyman St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
William Taylor, 46, 512-1/2 Bobb Alley. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
Donald Broussard, 57, 1704 John Road. Unauthorized use of a movable.
Coby Lynn Sherman, 44, 7303 Lake Peigneur Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Adrian Blake Jenkins, 701 Bayard St. Penalty for distribution, possession with intent.
Albert Thompson, 68, 2417 First St., Jeanerette. Molestation of a juvenile - sodomy.
Desmond Terrell Eugene Sr., 40, 1019 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear; threatening a public official; resisting a police officer with force/simple assault; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple escape.
MAY 27
Lloyd J. Vital, 70, 1132 Fulton St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; expired license plate; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.
Shae Michael Norman, 31, 2707 Coteau Road. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery - aggravated; false imprisonment - offender armed with a weapon; possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Trevonte Jamal Price, 24, 128 Prairie Ave., #10. Failure to appear; simple possession - marijuana; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance; illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of minor; view out/in through windshield/windows obscuring passenger view; stop lamps/turn signals required on new vehicle.
Mayette Grogan, 26, 224 Wren St., Morgan City. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; aggravated battery of a police officer; child endangerment.
MAY 28
Zachary Grant Mosier, 32, 2214 West Old Spanish Trail, Lot 4. Theft of items valued between $0 to $500; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple criminal damage to property between $0 to $999.
Tekia Delahoussaye, 21, 1420 Julia St. Failure to appear.
Deanna Lutcher, 58, 2009 Frisco St., Jeanerette. Theft of items valued between $0 to $500; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; unauthorized use of access card as theft; three counts failure to appear.
MAY 29
Maleke Isreal Fontenette, 24, 753 Rosalie St. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; aggravated battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying of a weapon; firearm - free zone/notice/signs.
Kalob Khalil Peters, 19, 414 Ninth St., Franklin,. Hold for another agency.
Steven Oscar Marcour, 33, 3115 E. Old Spanish Trail. Child endangerment; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; general speed law - speed greater than is reasonable; failure to appear.
MAY 30
Jaquandre Trevon Alfred, 24, 503 St. John St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Gaston Patrick Grow, 35, 5206 Norris Road, #1. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; failure to appear.
Valerie Marie Dugas, 35, 405 Dore Alley. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession - schedule II narcotics; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laura Marie Sigure, 37, 1010 West End Drive. Failure to appear.
Michael Joseph Self, 44, 10206 Lake Peignuer Road. Probation violation; hold for another agency.
Winter Paige Hebert, 21, 604 Charles St. Cruelty to animals.
Sha’Lori Archangel, 26, 611 Rosalie St., Lafayette. Violation of protective order.
Kevin Phaknoekham, 38, 3718 Luangphabang St., Broussard. Failure to appear; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession - schedule II narcotics; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; proper equipment required on vehicles.
MAY 31
Charles Robert Louviere II, 30, 6015 Coteau Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; ignoring a stop sign.
Khamanh Vongchanh, 46, 608 Mississippi St. Manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Dwayne Lee Batiste, 50, 110 Gilbert St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Chase Michael Duhon, 23, 5615 Hwy. 14. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated; resisting an officer.