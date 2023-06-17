FRANKLIN CITY POLICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 3
Bryce Coleman, 23, Bank Ave., New Iberia. Failure to appear; probation violation.
Ronnie Boatman, 46, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Theft.
MAY 7
Desiree Rebert, 38, West Ibert St., Franklin. Theft.
MAY 8
Lamonta Skinner, 19, Fox Lane, Franklin. Two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; cruelty to animals.
MAY 9
Adrian Brown, 24, Fifth St., Franklin. Aggravated battery.
Deondric Butler, 27, Ninth St., Franklin. Two counts principal to aggravated battery; unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.
MAY 11
Jocklene Parker, 39, Gum St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana; seven counts possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug free zones.
Kendrick Sanders, 25, Gum St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana; seven counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies; violation of controlled dangerous substance law - drug free zones.
MAY 12
Gerald Dupas, 36, Iberia St., Franklin. Violation of protective order.
Earl Haisley, 52, Cayce St., Franklin. Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to notify as a sex offender; offender pay annual fee; notificiation of sex offenders.
Tasha Soprano, 43, Kirk St., Franklin. Theft.
MAY 13
Tony Caro, 26, Hamm St., Franklin. Violation of protective order; probation violation.
MAY 14
Anson Paul, 46, Liner St., Franklin. Theft.
Ronnie Boatman Jr., 45, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin.
MAY 15
Javonta Henry, 30, Guidroz St., Franklin. Third degree rape; four counts indecent behavior with juveniles.
Davien Burrell, 22, Ninth St., Franklin. Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.
MAY 19
Desiree Rebert, 38, West Ibert St., Franklin. Possession of schedule II narcotics - methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Makayla Austin, 24, Willowwood Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MAY 21
Antonio Torres, 42, Hwy. 182, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Craig Leonard, 51, Roseville St., Franklin. Aggravated battery; disturbing the peace by language.
Jeana Arnaud, 53, Roseville St., Franklin. Aggravated battery; disturbing the peace by language.
Nikki Pepper, 33, Louise St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Tommy Carson, 52, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run driving; possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
MAY 22
Tyrelle Edwards, 23, Hwy. 87, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MAY 23
Victor Depass, 64, Eighth St., Franklin. Simple battery.
Monica Druilhet, 18, Robert St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
MAY 24
Akirra Williams, 24, Eighth St., Franklin. Aggravated assault.
Loneather Clarks, 43, Oakdale St., Franklin. Theft.
Javinnie Austin, 18, Verdun Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Xavier Clark, 18, Roy’s Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Bianca McDaniel, 31, Robertson St., Franklin. Theft.
MAY 25
Gerald Dupas, 36, Iberia St., Franklin. Attempted second degree murder; violation of protective orders.
Earl Reed, 48, Iberia St., Franklin. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
MAY 26
Jenny Robin, 37, Cynthia St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
MAY 27
Joshua Norris, 31, Verdun Lane, Franklin. Reckless operation of a vehicle; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; disturbing the peace by language.
Keindra McDaniel, 36, Bayouview Drive, Franklin. Theft.
MAY 29
Shawn Jenkins, 46, Morris St., Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
MAY 30
Shontranice McDaniel, 28, Robertson St., Franklin. Simple battery.