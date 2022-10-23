IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 14
Craig Steven Davis Sr., 33, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, #F7. Two counts failure to appear; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Tramichael Deshawn-Bradle Polk, 31, 910 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; possession/dealer firearms with obliterated number/mark; trespassing; probation violation.
Needron Bernard, 37, 4900 Dolphin Road. Failure to appear; home invasion; battery of a dating partner; interfering with emergency communication; parole violation.
Drake Joseph Bonin, 38, 1024 Oak Ridge Road, St. Martinville. Five counts failure to appear; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; trespassing.
Joseph A. Mitchell Jr., 63, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive Molestation of a juvenile.
SEPTEMBER 15
Whitney Paul Hebert, 33, 1312 State St., Jennings. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 16
Michael Anthony Fannin, 44, 412 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics.
Alexis Ledet Butler, 29, 714 Hebert St. Possession - schedule IV; speeding; improper lane usage.
Trevontae D. Williams, 28, 203 Wayne St. Two counts failure to appear; domestic abuse battery - strangulation; simple criminal damage to property.
Samuel Diego Rebardi, 26, 1108 Lee St., Patterson. Hold for another agency.
Anthony Ray LeBlanc, 44, 8618 Helen Drive, Youngsville. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Tanner Joseph Scarbrough, 22, 219 Patton St., Lot #3, Morgan City. Parole violation.
SEPTEMBER 17
Abigail Renee Jaber, 20, 900 Mississippi St., D52. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Gilberto Cruz-Ramiriz, 22 2409 Railroad Road. Manufacturing, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute - marijuana; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; driver must be licensed; transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses; second or subsequent offenses; operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
Edward Michael Polite, 29, 705 Mary St. Probation violation; parole violation.
Andrew Ricks, 27, 2206 Duboin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Malcolm Jamal Campbell, 36, 1605 Fairmont St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 19
Blaine Mitchell, 26, 4205 Eve Road, Erath. Possession with intent to distribute - marijuana; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; registration plate light is required; no driver’s license in possession.
Carolyn Faye Welcome-Washington, 50, 1718 S. Iberia St. Second degree murder; obstruction of justice.
Dontrell Denomd Colbert, 26, 626 Bollard St., Baldwin. Hold for another agency.
Jill Marie Parker, 48, 108 Myrtle St., Bayou Vista. Parole violation.
Scotty Lee Romero, 55, 101 Sunset Blvd. Aggravated flight from an officer; possession - schedule II narcotics’; possession - schedule IV narcotics; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Devon Jawwan Jackson, 33, 946 Lynn Circle. Domestic abuse assault - child endangerment; cyber stalking/electronic mail; failure to appear.
Kenneth James Broussard Sr., 49, 2212 B St. First degree murder attempt; hit and run; flight from an officer; aggravated criminal damage to property; reckless operation of a vehicle; illegal possession of stolen things; six counts manufacturing, distribution with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; two counts prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; five counts failure to appear; possession with intent to distribute - marijuana; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
Jaydin Devon Walker, 18, 1005 Julia St. Illegal use of a weapon; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated criminal damage to property.