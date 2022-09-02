IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 19
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.
Joseph Floyd Savoie Jr., 29,Sam Champagne, Breaux Bridge. Probation violation.
Alan Anoi Kongmani, 40, 1808 Daspit Road. Two counts failure to appear.
Steven Dugas, 18, 332 Deare St., #6. Illegal carrying of a weapon; carrying a firearm on school property.
Frederick G. Heckelman, 52, 407 Juarez St. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; careless operation; violation of registration - cancelled plate; failure to carry proof of registration.
Ne’Tron Ezekiel Lambert, 1409 Pelican St. Domestic abuse aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery.
Ky’Shion Drekveant Vital, 22, 803 West End Drive. Principals; second degree murder.
Julie Marie Mills, 37, 429 Bank St. Cyber stalking/electronic mail.
AUGUST 21
Jay C. Colletti, 32, 322 Louisa St., Jeanerette. Simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties.
Aaron Prince Jr., 50, 6304 Carl Meche Road. Two counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon James Dore, 27 510 S. Central St., Delcambre. Three holds for other agencies.
AUGUST 22
Horace Williams, 43, no address given. Aggravated assault; second degree kidnapping.
Crystal Leanne Laiche, 22, 13020 Oakland Road, Lakeland. Failure to seek assistance.
Ander Laboy-Colon, 45, 4619 Old La 25. Failure to appear; illegal possession of stolen things valued $0 to $300; resisting an officer; trespassing.
Henderson Dwight Wesley, 30, 11416 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Amber Elixabeth-Rose Autery, 39, 119 Johnson Alley, Abita Springs. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
David John Romero Jr., 47, 2515 Erath. Terrorizing; false imprisonment - offender armed with a weapon; cruelty to the infirmed; domestic abuse battery.
Dylen Lee Camacho, 18, 397 Alice B. Road, Franklin. Forgery; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; illegal possession of stolen things.
AUGUST 23
Ladanty Antwon Harris, 45, 1310 Dougless Drive, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Jermaine Duncan, 26, 6325 Wales St., New Orleans. Aggravated burglary - reported as a robbery.
William Christopher Broussard, 40, 205 Allen St. Theft of items valued over $300; illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500.
Amber Starr Sam, 33, 5907 Cromwell. Cruelty to animals.
Mark Anthony Wesley Jr., 27, 1019 West End Drive. Failure to appear; obstructing a firearm.
David Rideaux, 49, 612 Alexander St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.